Democrat Booker in Sioux City promises to reverse course on foreign policy

SIOUX CITY -- Speaking in the first of three Siouxland weekend events, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Friday evening said as president he would reverse the course of President Donald Trump and place value on the input of U.S. intelligence agencies and rebuild international coalitions to stem the rise of authoritarian governments.
Citing his work on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Booker said, "I have seen fear in the eyes of our allies, as they wonder what is going on in our country...The world needs us more than ever."
After two questioners from 125 people at the downtown Sioux City Convention Center said they were dismayed with Trump getting into a cozy relationship with Russia and other international moves, Booker said authoritarianism is taking hold in such nations as Turkey and going to an even higher level in China.
Booker said it doesn't help that Republicans lawmakers are going along with Trump's veer from longstanding U.S. policy stances. However, he told the crowd the election shouldn't be about denigrating Trump and his base of conservative Americans, but rather building coalitions with broad groups of people to solve key problems arising from climate change, gun violence and poverty.
"Beating Donald Trump, for me, is the floor, not the ceiling," Booker said.
Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. He did not meet qualifications to take part in the Thursday debate of frontrunners in Los Angeles, and contended he was fine campaigning instead "person to person" in Iowa.
"I was really disappointed that Cory was not on that (debate) stage...We need a lot of different people from a lot of different backgrounds to defeat Trump," said Penny Rosfjorsd, of Sioux City, a former Woodbury County Democratic Party chairwoman.
In a poll last month by the Des Moines Register of likely caucusgoers, Booker polled at 3 percent, considerably behind frontrunners Pete Buttigieg, 25 percent, Elizabeth Warren, 16 percent, Joe Biden, 15 percent, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 15 percent, and a few others.
Booker noted 12 years ago, Barack Obama was more than 10 points behind fellow candidate Hillary Clinton and won the caucuses on his way to winning the presidency.
Booker first campaigned in Sioux City back in April, where he unveiled a tax credit plan. This time, he is swinging through Iowa via bus tour over five days, which began Thursday in Adel.
On Saturday, Booker will speak at 11 a.m. at Fruited Plain Cafe, 172 N. Main Ave., in Sioux Center, and at 3:30 p.m. he plans to discuss rural issues at Deja Brew Coffee, 24 W. Park St., in Spencer.