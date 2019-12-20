Democrat Booker in Sioux City promises to reverse course on foreign policy

SIOUX CITY -- Speaking in the first of three Siouxland weekend events, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Friday evening said as president he would reverse the course of President Donald Trump and place value on the input of U.S. intelligence agencies and rebuild international coalitions to stem the rise of authoritarian governments.

Citing his work on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Booker said, "I have seen fear in the eyes of our allies, as they wonder what is going on in our country...The world needs us more than ever."

After two questioners from 125 people at the downtown Sioux City Convention Center said they were dismayed with Trump getting into a cozy relationship with Russia and other international moves, Booker said authoritarianism is taking hold in such nations as Turkey and going to an even higher level in China.