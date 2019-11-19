Democrat Castro will speak in Northwest Iowa events

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro will hold three events in Northwest Iowa on Sunday.
Castro is a former federal Housing and Urban Development Department secretary, and will begin the day in Storm Lake.
At 11a.m., he will speak at Coffee Tree, 730 Lake Ave., then at 1:30 p.m. will tour the Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. community outreach center, at 620 Michigan St.
At 4:30 p.m., Castro will hold a meet-and-greet event at the Siouxland Pride Alliance office, at 2508 Jackson St., in Sioux City.
He is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.
Also on his two-day swing in Iowa, Castro will speak in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo on Saturday.