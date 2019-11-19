You are the owner of this article.
Democrat Castro will speak in Northwest Iowa events
CASTRO: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum

Julian Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, smiles during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in August.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro will hold three events in Northwest Iowa on Sunday.

Castro is a former federal Housing and Urban Development Department secretary, and will begin the day in Storm Lake.

At 11a.m., he will speak at Coffee Tree, 730 Lake Ave., then at 1:30 p.m. will tour the Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. community outreach center, at 620 Michigan St.

At 4:30 p.m., Castro will hold a meet-and-greet event at the Siouxland Pride Alliance office, at 2508 Jackson St., in Sioux City.

He is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Also on his two-day swing in Iowa, Castro will speak in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo on Saturday.

