SIOUX CITY -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio came to Sioux City on a snowy February day while considering whether to run for president, and now is set to return Friday, after officially launching his campaign as a Democratic candidate.
De Blasio on Thursday announced he is entering the large field of 2020 Democratic candidates running to oust Republican president Donald Trump. He'll journey to Iowa, which is the initial state with a contest in the presidential nominee election system.
De Blasio will speak at a 7 p.m. Friday at a Woodbury County Democratic Party fundraiser at 310 Virginia St.
With the addition of de Blasio and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock earlier this week to the field, there are now 23 Democrats seeking the presidency. Bullock is making eight stops in Iowa on Thursday through Saturday.
