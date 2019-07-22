{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will return to campaign in Northwest Iowa next month.

Heartland Forum Delaney

Delaney

Delaney's next big swing through Iowa will come after the second Democratic candidate debate, with events beginning on Aug. 4. He will hold more than 30 events in the state, including bicycling on the RAGBRAI ride.

On Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Delaney will speak at DeJa Brew Coffeehouse, 24 W. Park St., in Spencer, and at 7 p.m. attend the multi-candidate Summer Sizzler event at 1602 15th St. in Spirit Lake.

Photos: Joe Biden campaigns in Siouxland

+11 
+11 
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
+11 
+11 
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
+11 
+11 
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
+11 
+11 
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
+11 
+11 
Joe Biden healthcare campaign

Delaney is a former congressman from Maryland.

A field of more than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments