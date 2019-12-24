Democrat Delaney to visit many small NW Iowa towns in January

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will visit small Northwest Iowa towns that don't typically get campaign stops over the month of January in the run up to the Iowa caucuses.
Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, was the earliest candidate to begin campaigning in Iowa, and on Tuesday released his schedule for numerous stops in the month ahead.
Delaney is one of about 15 Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. He is polling at the bottom of the field.
As part of the Send A Message Tour, the release said Delaney is "defiantly staying the race," and so will hold an event in Defiance, in Shelby County.
In Siouxland, Delaney will knock on doors in the tiny towns of Bronson in Woodbury County and Matlock in Sioux County on Jan. 4, plus Lebanon in Sioux County and Gaza in O'Brien on Jan. 5.
He will hold public events on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. at Burn's Grill & Doon Steakhouse, 222 Main St., in Doon, on Jan. 5. at 5 p.m. at Old 60 Steaks & Chops, 1113 Second Ave., in Sheldon, and on Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at The Koffee Kup, 43 Okoboji Grove Road North, in Arnolds Park.
The Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the nomination season, take place of Feb. 3.