{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Walsh

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., holds a news conference Nov. 15, 2011, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. 

 Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press archives

SIOUX CENTER -- Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh will make his first campaign stop in Siouxland and Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard will also speak at the same event at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Gabbard and Walsh appearances will be part of the Presidential Politics Conference of Iowa at Dordt on Oct. 25.

Steve King says internal poll shows him with big lead in congressional primary
Government and Politics

Steve King says internal poll shows him with big lead in congressional primary

Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois who is among three fellow Republicans seeking to prevent President Donald Trump from winning the party's nomination, will speak at B.J. Haan Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Gabbard, a congresswoman from Hawaii, will speak at 8 p.m. She made a Sioux City campaign stop in September, and is running in a wide field of nearly 20 Democrats.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard is shown in handout photo from her presidential campaign website.

Additionally, Brian Carroll, presidential candidate of the American Solidarity Party, will speak at 4 p.m. that day in Science Building room 1606.

The politics conference will also feature scholarly papers and keynote addresses by Emma Green, Daniel McCarthy, John Inazu and Michael Wear during October 24-26. Details can be found at: theandreascenter.org/ppci.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments