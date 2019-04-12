SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand will make her fourth 2019 campaign swing through Iowa, and plans to speak in Crawford County among the 10 events.
Gillibrand is a U.S. senator from New York, and her first Iowa event of the year in January was held in Sioux City.
She will campaign this time in Iowa from April 17-19. On that final day, Gillibrand will speak at 1:15 p.m. at Cronk’s Cafe, 812 Fourth Ave., in Denison.
The other events will be primarily held in southwest and central Iowa.
A number of Democratic candidates seeking to deny the re-election of Republican Donald Trump have campaigned this year in Northwest Iowa, including Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, Eric Swalwell, John Hickenlooper, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan and Beto O'Rourke.