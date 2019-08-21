SIOUX CITY -- Theresa Greenfield, a Democrat from Des Moines who is running for the 2020 U.S. Senate seat in Iowa, will hold a Sioux City campaign event on Tuesday.
The meet-and-greet event will take place at 5 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Greenfield is a real estate agent and one of three Democrats who are running for the seat, which is held by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Ernst was first elected in 2014 and is running for re-election.
The other Democrats in the race are Kimberly Graham, an attorney from Indianola, and Eddie Mauro, a businessman from Des Moines. Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral originally from Sioux Center who recently moved to Sioux City, is also considering becoming a Democratic candidate.
Graham, Mauro and Franken in late July spoke in a metro event of the Siouxland Progressive Women group.