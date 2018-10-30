SIOUX CITY -- In the final week before the November 6 election, Democratic governor nominee Fred Hubbell will campaign in several Northwest Iowa towns.
Hubbell's campaign team announced the events. Hubbell is running against Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who campaigned on Sunday in Sioux City, and Libertarian Jake Porter.
On Wednesday, Hubbell will speak at 11:30 a.m. at Bear Coffee Shop and Wine Bar, 24 W. Park St., in Spencer, and at 1 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 314 S. First St., in Estherville.
Hubbell on Thursday will hold a 2 p.m. roundtable discussion on education at Storm Lake Elementary School, 1810 Hyland Ave., in Storm Lake, stop at 2:45 p.m. at the Buena Vista County Democratic Party office, 615 Lake Ave., in Storm Lake, and hold a 5:30 p.m. rally at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., in Sioux City.
Hubbell will then move to campaign in southeast Iowa on Friday, and his running mate Rita Hart will make several western Iowa stops on Wednesday through Friday.