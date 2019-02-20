Try 1 month for 99¢
Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro speaks during a Jan. 12 event in San Antonio where he announced his decision to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Castro launched his campaign by pledging support for “Medicare for All,” free universal preschool, a large public investment in renewable energy and two years of free college for all Americans. 

 ERIC GAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro will make four campaign stops in Northwest Iowa on Friday and Saturday.

Castro previously spoke in Northwest Iowa in 2018, and the three-day swing that begins Thursday is his first in Iowa since officially launching his candidacy.

The Friday events include an 11 a.m. stop at Cronk’s Restaurant, 812 Fourth Ave. South, in Denison, a 4 p.m. event at Town Square Coffee Shop. 125 Central Ave. Northeast, in Orange City, and 6 p.m. at a private residence in Sioux City. That event is hosted by the Truman Club of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, which hosts house parties with presidential candidates and potential candidates.

The Saturday event in Storm Lake will be held at 10 a.m. at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North.

Castro is the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas.  In other stops with this trip, Castro will speak in Des Moines, Exira, Carroll, Boone and Ames through Saturday.

Another Democrat who is considering a presidential run will also be in Sioux City on Saturday.

In a previously released itinerary, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will hold a meet-and-greet event at 10 a.m. at Pierce Street Coffeeworks, 1920 Pierce St., then follow that with stops later in the day in Carroll and Ames.

