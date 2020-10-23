Democrat Scholten to hold outdoor rally in Buena Vista County

STORM LAKE, Iowa --Democratic congressional nominee J.D. Scholten will hold a rally in Storm Lake on Saturday.

With spread of the novel coronavirus having upset the campaigning dynamic in 2020, Scholten will host the event as a parking lot rally, a format he used in Sioux City last week.

The event begins at 3 p.m. at the east parking lot of Field of Dreams Baseball Park, 521 W. 10th St., in Storm Lake.

The Iowa 4th Congressional District contest includes Scholten and Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator from Hull. Scholten will also hold parking lot rallies in Mason City on Sunday and Fort Dodge on Monday.

People who drive to the event will be directed to a parking space, and are required to stay in their vehicles during the program. They will be able to hear Scholten's speech broadcast over a FM radio frequency.

