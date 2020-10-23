 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrat Scholten to hold outdoor rally in Buena Vista County
View Comments

Democrat Scholten to hold outdoor rally in Buena Vista County

{{featured_button_text}}
J.D. Scholten parking lot rally 2

J.D. Scholten, Democratic nominee for Iowa's 4th congressional district, speaks from the back of a pickup truck during a parking lot rally at Riverside Park, Thursday, in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2020.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

STORM LAKE, Iowa --Democratic congressional nominee J.D. Scholten will hold a rally in Storm Lake on Saturday.

With spread of the novel coronavirus having upset the campaigning dynamic in 2020, Scholten will host the event as a parking lot rally, a format he used in Sioux City last week.

The event begins at 3 p.m. at the east parking lot of Field of Dreams Baseball Park, 521 W. 10th St., in Storm Lake.

The Iowa 4th Congressional District contest includes Scholten and Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator from Hull. Scholten will also hold parking lot rallies in Mason City on Sunday and Fort Dodge on Monday.

People who drive to the event will be directed to a parking space, and are required to stay in their vehicles during the program. They will be able to hear Scholten's speech broadcast over a FM radio frequency.

Scholten parking lot rally in Sioux City draws more than 70 vehicles
Democrats to push for turnout in Sioux City, Storm Lake weekend events
In final weeks, Scholten, Feenstra aiming for finish line in Iowa's 4th District
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Chris Janicek answers why he’s running for Senate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News