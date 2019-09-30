SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will speak in two campaign events on Wednesday.
Steyer has been notable for his extended quest to impeach President Donald Trump, and he is now making his first campaign stops in Northwest Iowa.
At 9 a.m., Steyer will speak at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St., in Sioux City, and at 12:45 p.m. at Better Day Coffee, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake, Iowa.
In a release, Steyer's team said the events are structured as meet-and-greets, for hearing issues of concern to Siouxlanders. The Siouxland stops will be preceded by a Tuesday evening event in Council Bluffs.
Steyer is among 20 Democratic candidates running for president.