The meet-and-greet event will take place at 5 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Greenfield is a real estate agent and one of three Democrats who are running for the seat, which is
held by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Ernst was first elected in 2014 and is running for re-election.
The other Democrats in the race are
Kimberly Graham, an attorney from Indianola, and Eddie Mauro, a businessman from Des Moines. Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral originally from Sioux Center who recently moved to Sioux City, is also considering becoming a Democratic candidate.
Graham, Mauro and Franken in late July spoke in a metro event of the Siouxland Progressive Women group.
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
