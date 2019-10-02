SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who is known for his push to pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump, didn't make that a focal point of his first campaign stop in Sioux City during the 2020 election cycle.
Speaking to 60 people in a downtown coffee shop, Steyer had lots of barbs for Trump, a Republican who is seeking re-election. But while addressing tax policy, gun control measures, immigration and trade policy, he limited his impeachment talk to a few brief references.
Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from a panelist during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Warren addressed an ongoing controversy over her American Indian ancestry, saying, "I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused."
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Williamson said she would retract the Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers at the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890, which led to the deaths of hundreds of Native Americans in South Dakota.
Amy Klobuchar, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Klobuchar said more federal resources should be given on tribal lands, so crime and substance abuse can be reduced. She said that should start with the U.S. attorney general prosecuting more crime in Indian country.
Steve Bullock, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via video conference during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Bullock says as president it will not be possible for him to "wave a wand” to change the mascots of school districts, which have local control, but he vowed to set a tone so people understand such mascot names are hurtful.
On Sept. 24, after extended prodding by many Democrats in the chamber, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump after a whistleblower filed a complaint related to the Republican president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
At about the Wednesday morning time Steyer wrapped his event, Trump from his Twitter account recapped the view of Jeanne Zaino on a Fox News show: “Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats haven’t met the standards of impeachment. They have to be very careful here.”
An hour later, Trump tweeted, "The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULL----, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!"
Steyer, 62, a billionaire hedge fund manager, is among 20 Democratic candidates running for president.
He joked on how his wealth is often cited in news pieces: "I sometimes think my first name is Billionaire Tom Steyer."
The questions posed to Steyer covered the direction of the U.S. under Trump, Social Security, veterans benefits, agriculture and immigration. Steyer said he supports measures to reduce the effects of climate change, which would help the environment and make the economy hum along better with renewable energy options.
He said he would reverse the 2017 tax cuts put in place by Trump and Republicans controlling both federal chambers, and advocated for an "asset tax" on wealthy people to shore up the finances of Social Security.
Steyer said Trump doesn't understand the importance of corn-based ethanol fuel to Iowans, and said tariffs placed on China goods since 2017 have hurt agricultural markets. He said he would reverse those tariffs, while veering to criticize the arc of Trump's rise as a real estate mogul since the 1980s.
Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Sanders said there are too few people voting in U.S. elections, and vowed "to take on voter suppression in all its forms."
Julian Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, smiles during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Castro called for $2.5 billion in HUD investments to increase the housing stock in tribal communities and to repair existing homes.
Bill de Blasio, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via a live video during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. De Blasio opposes fracking -- a method of extracting oil and natural gas from the earth through high-pressure injection of water, sand and chemicals into the ground -- in Indian Country.
Mark Charles, 2020 independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Charles said the 425 Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers after attacks in places where Natives lived, "to complete manifest destiny," should be rescinded.
Kamala Harris, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via video conference during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Harris said climate change is negatively affecting the world: "We need to respect and honor the climate and earth and all that is on it."