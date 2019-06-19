SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will campaign in Sioux City in late June, when making her first 2019 stop in the city.
Williamson will launch her latest swing in Iowa after the first national debate for Democratic candidates in the election cycle.
The debate will take place in Miami on June 27, and she will visit Sioux City at 4 p.m. June 29 at Evolve Yoga, 411 Pearl St. The event involves a meeting with the Siouxland Progressive Women group and Williamson will answer questions after giving opening remarks.
Williamson launched her campaign in January. She is a self-help and spiritual author of "A Return to Love," and has moved to Des Moines, giving her a home in the first state in the presidential nominee selection process.
In addition to the Sioux City event, Williamson will also campaign in Iowa in Grimes, Boone, Cedar Rapids, DeWitt, Baldwin and Bettendorf.