Democratic candidate Steyer to open office in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The number of presidential campaign offices in Sioux City continues to grow, as Tom Steyer will open one next week.
Steyer's team said the office will be located at 1308 Pierce St. Among upcoming events, a debate watch party will be held on Dec. 19, for a debate airing from Los Angeles.
Steyer is among 15 Democratic presidential candidates in the field looking to become the nominee. He most recently campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 2.
Other Democratic presidential candidates who are operating offices in Sioux City include John Delaney, who was first in January, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Andrew Yang.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
President Donald Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election.
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.