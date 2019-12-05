You are the owner of this article.
Democratic candidate Steyer to open office in Sioux City
Democratic candidate Steyer to open office in Sioux City

Tom Steyer campaign

Tom Steyer, businessman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns on Oct. 2 at Hardline Coffee Co. in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY --  The number of presidential campaign offices in Sioux City continues to grow, as Tom Steyer will open one next week.

Steyer's team said the office will be located at 1308 Pierce St. Among upcoming events, a debate watch party will be held on Dec. 19, for a debate airing from Los Angeles.

Steyer is among 15 Democratic presidential candidates in the field looking to become the nominee. He most recently campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 2.

Other Democratic presidential candidates who are operating offices in Sioux City include John Delaney, who was first in January, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Andrew Yang.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election.

