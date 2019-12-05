Democratic candidate Steyer to open office in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The number of presidential campaign offices in Sioux City continues to grow, as Tom Steyer will open one next week.

Steyer's team said the office will be located at 1308 Pierce St. Among upcoming events, a debate watch party will be held on Dec. 19, for a debate airing from Los Angeles.

Steyer is among 15 Democratic presidential candidates in the field looking to become the nominee. He most recently campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 2.

Other Democratic presidential candidates who are operating offices in Sioux City include John Delaney, who was first in January, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Andrew Yang.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.