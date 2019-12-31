Democratic candidates Klobuchar, Steyer will speak in Siouxland events

SIOUX CITY -- As January begins and the Iowa caucuses loom one month away, two Democratic presidential candidates will campaign in Sioux City and other area towns.

Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will hold a town hall meeting at noon Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Klobuchar in late December reached the benchmark of campaigning in all 99 Iowa counties, shortly after Siouxland stops on Dec. 23 in Ashton and Sheldon, north of Sioux City.

Also on Thursday, Democrat Tom Steyer will hold events at 2:10 p.m. at the Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Ave., in Onawa, and at 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., in Sioux City.

On Friday, Steyer at 9 a.m. will speak at Cook's Cafe, 207 Eighth St., in Sheldon, and at 11:30 a.m. will open a campaign office in Spirit Lake at 605 Lake St.

Steyer and Klobuchar are among 15 Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.