Democratic candidates Klobuchar, Steyer will speak in Siouxland events

SIOUX CITY -- As January begins and the Iowa caucuses loom one month away, two Democratic presidential candidates will campaign in Sioux City and other area towns.
Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will hold a town hall meeting at noon Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Klobuchar in late December reached the benchmark of campaigning in all 99 Iowa counties, shortly after Siouxland stops on Dec. 23 in Ashton and Sheldon, north of Sioux City.
Also on Thursday, Democrat Tom Steyer will hold events at 2:10 p.m. at the Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Ave., in Onawa, and at 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., in Sioux City.
On Friday, Steyer at 9 a.m. will speak at Cook's Cafe, 207 Eighth St., in Sheldon, and at 11:30 a.m. will open a campaign office in Spirit Lake at 605 Lake St.
Steyer and Klobuchar are among 15 Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3.