Democratic chair Jeremy Dumkrieger seeking seat on Woodbury County Board

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Dumkrieger is running for a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.

Dumkrieger, chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party and art teacher at the Lawton Bronson Community School, announced his candidacy for the District 2 seat on Monday.

He said his focuses are: ensuring families in Woodbury will have quality services, “put the screws” to the new Law Enforcement Center, changing the Woodbury County supervisor election process and keeping the compensation board independent.

"We have the opportunity to press pause and restart," Dumkrieger said. "When elected Supervisor, I will hold weekly press conferences/video updates to be 100% transparent on the happenings of this board."

Dumkrieger was born in Onawa, Iowa and raised in Soldier, Iowa. He earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University. He is married and has two children.

He has served as the Woodbury Democratic Party Chair since 2016 and in 2018 he received the Bob Creech Award for Outstanding County Chairman from the Iowa Democratic Party.

He currently has endorsements from Former Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum and State Representative Chris Hall

"Jeremy has always been a hard worker, who I believe will put all of his energy into making Woodbury County a better place for all of the citizens," Pottebaum said. "I know I can count on Jeremy, and I know you can too.”

"As a teacher and parent, Jeremy has a unique understanding of the challenges families face each week," Hall said. "He has dedicated years of time and energy to making Woodbury County a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I know he will be a strong voice for us all."

Two seats on the board are up for election; Wright's District 2 position and Matthew Ung's District 4 position. Ung has announced he will seek reelection.

County candidates can file nomination papers through March 25.

