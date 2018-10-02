SIOUX CITY -- Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan will be among the special guests participating in the third annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner fundraiser held by the Woodbury County Democratic Party on Friday.
Social hour for the event begins at 5:30 p.m. and speeches by participants begin at 7 p.m. at the Carpenter's Union Hall, 2200 West 19th St., in Sioux City.
The special guests include Ryan, plus many candidates for county and Iowa Legislature races in November.
Other Democrats who will take part include J.D. Scholten, who is running for the 4th congressional district seat; Rita Hart, the running mate for governor nominee Fred Hubbell; Deidre DeJear, who is running for the Secretary of State position; and Rob Sand, who is running for the state auditor position.