SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock is making his third campaign swing through Iowa, and will make his first stops in Siouxland on Monday.
Bullock's events will be held at noon at Better Days Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake, and at 5:30 p.m. at Bob Roe’s Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., in Sioux City. Both stops are set as meet and greets.
Bullock is the governor of Montana, and he is making eight stops over three days, beginning Sunday.
Nineteen Democratic candidates will speak Sunday at a big event that will draw national attention, the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Reception in Cedar Rapids, and many are planning other campaign events in the state.