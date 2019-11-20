You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Democratic presidential candidate Buttigieg sets 3 Northwest Iowa events
0 comments

Democratic presidential candidate Buttigieg sets 3 Northwest Iowa events

{{featured_button_text}}
DEM Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., speaks during a campaign event at North High School in Sioux City on July 3.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Pete Buttgieg, who is polling among the top four Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, will hold town hall meetings in three Siouxland towns during the week of Thanksgiving.

Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will come through the area Tuesday as part of a two-day swing in Iowa.

He will hold the first town hall at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cronk's restaurant, 812 Fourth Ave. South, in Denison. That will be followed by an event at 2:30 p.m. at Anderson Auditorium on the Buena Vista University campus, 610 West Fourth St., in Storm Lake, and at 6:30 p.m. at West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.

His Monday events will be in Creston, Atlantic and Council Bluffs in southern Iowa.

Buttigieg is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. Those topping recent Iowa polls include Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Democratic candidates Andrew Yang and Julian Castro will also hold Siouxland events through Sunday.

The Iowa caucuses, which are the first contest in the presidential nominee selection process, will be held on Feb. 3.

Pete Buttigieg in Sioux City pitches proposal to increase service opportunities

Gallery: Remembering Sioux City restaurants that have closed

+58 
+58 
Bootleggers
+58 
+58 
Rebos
+58 
+58 
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
+58 
+58 
Sioux City Pita Pit
+58 
+58 
Gud n Free
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News