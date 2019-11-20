Democratic presidential candidate Buttigieg sets 3 Northwest Iowa events

SIOUX CITY -- Pete Buttgieg, who is polling among the top four Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, will hold town hall meetings in three Siouxland towns during the week of Thanksgiving.

Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will come through the area Tuesday as part of a two-day swing in Iowa.

He will hold the first town hall at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cronk's restaurant, 812 Fourth Ave. South, in Denison. That will be followed by an event at 2:30 p.m. at Anderson Auditorium on the Buena Vista University campus, 610 West Fourth St., in Storm Lake, and at 6:30 p.m. at West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.

His Monday events will be in Creston, Atlantic and Council Bluffs in southern Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}