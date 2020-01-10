Democratic presidential candidate Buttigieg to campaign in 4 Northwest Iowa events

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is polling in the top tier of candidates, will hold four town hall campaign events in Northwest Iowa next week.
Buttgieg will campaign Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at The Waterfront, 610 Linden Drive, in Arnolds Park, at 4:30 p.m. at Prairie Winds Event Center , 908 Eighth St. SE, in Orange City, and at 7 p.m. at West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Buttigieg at 11 a.m. will speak at an event at the Plymouth County Museum, 335 First Ave SW, in Le Mars. Those are among 11 Iowa events he will hold over six days.
Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He last campaigned in Siouxland in the last week of November, when speaking in Denison, Storm Lake and also West Middle School.
The Iowa caucuses, the first state contest in the presidential nominee selection system, will be held on Feb. 3.
There are 13 Democratic presidential candidates, after Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race Friday morning. Republican Donald Trump is seeking re-election.