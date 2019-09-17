{{featured_button_text}}
DELANEY: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum

John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in August.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will speak in two events next week when he returns to Northwest Iowa.

Delaney is a former congressman from Maryland. The events will take place Sept. 28.

According to a campaign release, at 12:30 p.m. Delaney will take part in a canvassing blitz in Storm Lake, at the Awaysis East Pavilion, 1409 E. Lakeshore Drive.

At 5 p.m. and into the early evening, Delaney will be one of several presidential candidates to speak at the fourth annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and Celebration in Sioux City, which is a fundraiser for the Woodbury County Democratic Party. The other currently scheduled candidates include Andrew Yang and Joe Sestak.

Delaney is one of 20 Democrats seeking the presidency, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election.

