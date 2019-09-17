Delaney is a former congressman from Maryland. The events will take place Sept. 28.
According to a campaign release, at 12:30 p.m. Delaney will take part in a canvassing blitz in Storm Lake, at the Awaysis East Pavilion, 1409 E. Lakeshore Drive.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
At 5 p.m. and into the early evening, Delaney will be one of several presidential candidates to speak at the fourth annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and Celebration in Sioux City, which is a fundraiser for the Woodbury County Democratic Party. The other currently scheduled candidates include Andrew Yang and Joe Sestak.
Delaney is one of 20 Democrats seeking the presidency, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election.
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
SANDERS: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Sanders said there are too few people voting in U.S. elections, and vowed "to take on voter suppression in all its forms."
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
CASTRO: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Julian Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, smiles during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Castro called for $2.5 billion in HUD investments to increase the housing stock in tribal communities and to repair existing homes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro speaks during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro smiles during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro speaks during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro speaks during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro speaks during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro poses for a photo during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks via a live video during Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
DE BLASIO: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Bill de Blasio, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via a live video during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. De Blasio opposes fracking -- a method of extracting oil and natural gas from the earth through high-pressure injection of water, sand and chemicals into the ground -- in Indian Country.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 Independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 Independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 Independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 Independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
MARK CHARLES: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Charles said the 425 Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers after attacks in places where Natives lived, "to complete manifest destiny," should be rescinded.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 Independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 Independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
DELANEY: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in August.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from Victoria Kitcheyan, a council member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, gives a television interview before speaking during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
HARRIS: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Kamala Harris, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via video conference during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Harris said climate change is negatively affecting the world: "We need to respect and honor the climate and earth and all that is on it."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
More video from this section