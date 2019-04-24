SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will speak at a Sioux City college stop Friday, when he begins a multi-day swing through Iowa.
Yang is a Silicon Valley and New York entrepreneur, and the city event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Robert M. Lincoln Center of Morningside College.
Back in February, Yang spoke to 30 people at a Truman Club event of the Woodbury County Democratic Party in an event at a Sioux City private home. He has made many stops in Iowa, the state holding the February 2020 caucuses that begin the presidential nominee selection process.
This trip will cover five public appearances for Yang through Sunday, with other events to be held in the smaller towns of Gowrie, Stuart and Boone, and wrapping up in Des Moines.