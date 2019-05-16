SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City and Storm Lake are on the radar, as three Democratic presidential candidates will hold campaign events over the next week in Northwest Iowa.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced he is entering the large field of 2020 Democratic candidates running to oust Republican president Donald Trump. He'll journey for a first event in Iowa, by speaking at 7 p.m. Friday at a Woodbury County Democratic Party fundraiser at 310 Virginia St.
The other Democrats making appearances are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennett, of Colorado, and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, of Maryland.
This will be Bennet's third trip to Iowa since becoming a candidate, and will include his first stops in Siouxland. In two Saturday events, Bennet will speak at 1:30 p.m. at the Morningside College Olsen Student Center, 3609 Peters Ave., in Sioux City, and at 5 p.m. at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake.
Delaney has made several Siouxland campaign appearances since 2017. He will speak at noon Wednesday in an event at Rebos, 1107 Fourth St., in Sioux City.
Iowa is the first state with a contest in the presidential nominee election system. There are now 23 Democrats running for president.