Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken announces positive COVID-19 test

Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Franken's campaign will be on pause in the immediate future as the retired Navy admiral announced on Friday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"After 100s of engagements and 1000s of conversations these many months, I’ve popped positive with COVID," Franken said in a tweet from the @FrankenforIowa account. According to the Siouxland native, his symptoms are "mild."

"Others in the Franken for Iowa office are taking the necessary precautions...and are working from home. I will let you know when we get the ‘all clear’ from my doctor," the tweet went on to say.

Just this past week, Franken appeared in a debate with fellow Democratic hopefuls Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids, and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden. Franken was the only candidate to say there would be situations where he would send U.S. troops to Ukraine to help defend the country against Russia’s military invasion, which is in its third month. Finkenauer and Hurst both said the U.S. should support economic sanctions on Russia and provide assistance like weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but should not devote U.S. troops.

Franken also recently debuted a TV ad, entitled "Monuments," where he talks about issues he would champion if elected.

"I’m running for the Senate to take on the big fights, from challenging drug and insurance companies with ‘Medicare for All’ to standing up for the environment, women’s rights and democracy at home and abroad," Franken said in the ad.

Franken's raised nearly $1.4 million, during the first quarter of 2022, in the push to win the primary and unseat Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley, who faces a challenge from Jim Carlin, a Sioux City state senator and attorney.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

