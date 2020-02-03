Democrats in Iowa's most Republican county caucus in larger numbers

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Democratic voters in Sioux County traditionally have been a rarity.

That's not at all surprising in the most Republican county in Iowa, where more than 7 out of 10 voters register as a GOP member.

But this presidential cycle, Democrats experienced a mini surge in the county. In January, the number of registered Democrats stood at 1,806, or 8.4 percent of the total, up 212 voters from the last caucuses in 2016.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To make it more convenient for Democrats to caucus Monday night, the county party added three new precincts, compared to four years ago, raising the total to nine, said county party chair Tim Andersen. One of the new sites was in Hull, which is the most Republican city in the most GOP county.

County party leaders reported generally good turnout Monday night, with some precincts drawing more Democrats than the caucuses four years ago. For example, at Parkview Event Center in Rock Valley, site of three precincts, a total of 56 Democrats showed up Monday.

Andersen noted the candidate field was not only larger this cycle, but there also was higher candidate engagement with local voters. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang all campaigned in Orange City, the county seat.