SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Democratic Party is starting a tour to discuss rural health care with an event in Spencer, Iowa, on Tuesday.
The state party in a Monday release announced the launch of what is being called the Republican Rural Health Care Crisis Tour, which will include candidates Tim Gannon and J.D. Scholten.
Scholten is the Democratic nominee for the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat, which is held by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King. Gannon is running as a Democrat for the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture position, and the Republican in the race is Mike Naig, the current secretary.
The release said Gannon and Scholten will discuss the impact of attempts by Governor Kim Reynolds and Republicans at both the state and federal levels "to strip rural Iowans of access to health care." They cited more than a dozen health care facilities that have been closed in rural Iowa due to a lack of funding, plus others closed due to privatization of the Medicaid program.
The first tour event will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Clay County Democratic Party Office, 404 Grand Ave., in Spencer. A Tuesday afternoon meeting will be held at a restaurant in Colfax, Iowa.