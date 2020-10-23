Democrats to push for turnout in Sioux City, Storm Lake weekend events

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Democratic Party tour called the Early Vote express will make three stops in Northwest Iowa this weekend.

The tour is being used to push voting for Democrats up and down the ballot, including Joe Biden, the presidential nominee who is seeking to defeat President Donald Trump from winning a second term in the Nov. 3 election.

The tour began Thursday, with stops in towns such as Fort Madison, Keokuk and Ottumwa, to distribute voter education materials. There will be two events in Sioux City.

The first will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a Ridin’ with Biden Parade, at 101 Pearl St.

On Sunday, a 12:45 p.m.Early Vote express event will be held at New Life In Christ/ Church Of God in Christ, 2929 W. Fourth St., where Pastor James Mosley will speak.

Also on Sunday, the tour will stop at 3:45 pm. at a downtown venue in the 100 block of East Sixth Street in Storm Lake, where Iowa House District 11 nominee Sara Huddleston will be the featured speaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.