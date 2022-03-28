Developer nixes 12-lot subdivision planned for Sioux City's east side

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete two items concerning a proposed 12-lot subdivision from its agenda at the request of the developer.

After a deferral last week, council members were slated to vote on second reading of an ordinance to rezone a 23.08-acre tract of land at 3650 Correctionville Road from agriculture to rural residential and suburban residential, as well as approve a preliminary plat for Moos Estates Addition. However, city staff confirmed that Sam Moos, the developer, no longer wishes to move forward with the project.

"As the result of the petitioner's request to delete this item, we have begun the review process for a single-family house at this location that would not require any public infrastructure," said Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager.

During the council's last meeting, Moos, who wasn't present Monday, spoke of pulling the project. He expressed frustration with city engineering and planning staff for what he called a "lack of workable solutions." Moos told the council at that time that a deal breaker was the city requiring him to install a new public sewer, which would involve tearing out and repaving the street, rather than going with septic tanks. Adhering to certain roadway design standards and a blocked culvert that Moos wanted the city to unplug were other points of contention.

Steve Archer, a resident who lives on Green Avenue, said he and other property owners in the vicinity didn't express any objection to Moos' project at a past council meeting. However, he said their concern was and still is controlling water runoff since 12 acres of land, which used to have grass and trees, has been opened up and graded.

"I am not here to add insult to injury. All I would like is a little reassurance that however the zoning process goes, that runoff issue is still a concern," Archer said. "Whether it is rural residential or residential makes no difference. But, I believe that allows some oversight by the state. If it were to remain zoned as is, I don't think that would be the case. A 12-acre can of worms has been opened up under the current zoning."

Hanson said some storm water runoff and prevention improvements have been made by Moos and that additional improvements will be requested as the building permit is applied for. Councilman Alex Watters added that city engineers are not willing to open up the culvert at this time due to concerns about water running onto nearby properties.

"I think that it would be important to them as well that those things that Jeff is identifying are in place prior to removing those impediments so that it doesn't just flow on your property," Watters said.

Hanson said a storm water pond is typically not required for a single-family infill home. But, in the case, he said it will be required because of the amount of square footage that will be hard surface. He said the land will remained zoned as agriculture.

"Ag requires 20 acres or more. He clearly has that on this site. It's close to 150 acres," he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Hanson if, given the shortage of housing in the community, the item might be back on the council's agenda in the next 12 months or so.

"I think the petitioner, landowner have looked at other options that may involve some additional lots fronting off of Correctionville Road that would not require any new pubic infrastructure," Hanson said.

