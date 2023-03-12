SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request so that a developer can convert the former East Junior High School into 38 apartment units.

Commonwealth Development Corporation of American plans to invest $17 million in the project, which would include a mix of apartment units ranging from one to four bedrooms.

The property includes the former school, 1520 Morningside Ave., and adjacent parking lots at 1525 S. Saint Aubin St., as well as 3814 and 3918 Peters Ave. The current zoning is Public Institutional and Neighborhood Conservation. The developer is asking that the property be rezoned to General Residential.

According to city documents, similar zoning requests were approved for apartment developments, including the former Everett School and Whittier School sites.

Several property owners spoke in opposition to the project at a Feb. 28 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, citing concerns about parking, privacy and maintenance of the property. One of them said he would prefer to see the property become a park for children in the neighborhood.

The owner of a rental property in the area expressed support for the project, stating that he sees no other use for the property other than apartments.

The commission unanimously approved the rezoning request, but required that the site plan come back for review.

The former East Junior High School closed in 1972. In 1985, the Sioux City School District sold the property to Western Hills Area Education Agency. The Education Agency sold the property to Morningside Preservation, LLC in 2021, according to the Sioux City Assessor's website.