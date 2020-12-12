DeWitt bows out as 4th District elector due to constitutional concerns; Granzow to step in

SIOUX CITY -- Kolby DeWitt, a staffer for Sen. Joni Ernst and a former staffer for Rep. Steve King, has stepped away from an opportunity to serve as the presidential elector for Iowa's 4th Congressional District due to a possible constitutional-law conflict related to his job.
The alternate, former Iowa State Rep. Polly Granzow, Republican of Eldora, will take his place. She received a call this week that she would be once again stepping into the role of an elector.
"He had to withdraw and suggested that, since I got the second-most votes (at the state GOP convention), he recommended that they would select me to replace him," said Granzow, who also cast an electoral vote in 2016. "So, that's what I'm doing."
The decision to withdraw as an elector came about because of DeWitt's position as Ernst's regional director, making him technically an affiliate of the Senate and a federal employee. It was determined that this could put him in a sort of constitutional gray area, though there is no law that explicitly forbids this practice and the Constitution is vague on the subject.
Kevin Hall, communications director for Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, said DeWitt stepped aside due to "a potential conflict related to his job."
Suzan Stewart, chairwoman of the Woodbury County Republican Party, said Friday that in all her years in politics, she couldn't recall anything quite like this happening.
"It's somewhat obscure, but it's just a matter of separation of powers. Even though he's not a senator, he is a member of a senate staff, and that's part of the legislative function. And being a presidential elector, that requires the exercise of an authority in the executive function," Stewart said.
Presidential electors are normally chosen by state political parties. DeWitt was selected to be the elector by the Iowa Republican Party, while Granzow was chosen to be an alternate. Stewart noted that DeWitt is younger than most presidential electors, who are often "really old people."
"Kolby's really young, it's very unusual to have someone so young, and obviously young people have to work," Stewart said.
DeWitt did not wish to be quoted in this article.
The Electoral College will decide the presidential election Monday, and Granzow will head to Des Moines for the occasion; former Vice President Joe Biden, who beat President Donald Trump in several key battleground states, is expected to win the vote. Iowa's electoral votes will be going to Trump.
This would have been the first opportunity for DeWitt, who previously served in various roles in the Iowa Republican Party and is a frequent presence at Republican political events in Northwest Iowa, to cast an electoral vote.
"Kolby is probably the best Republican staffer the state Republican Party of Iowa has ever had," Stewart said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.