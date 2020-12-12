DeWitt bows out as 4th District elector due to constitutional concerns; Granzow to step in

SIOUX CITY -- Kolby DeWitt, a staffer for Sen. Joni Ernst and a former staffer for Rep. Steve King, has stepped away from an opportunity to serve as the presidential elector for Iowa's 4th Congressional District due to a possible constitutional-law conflict related to his job.

The alternate, former Iowa State Rep. Polly Granzow, Republican of Eldora, will take his place. She received a call this week that she would be once again stepping into the role of an elector.

"He had to withdraw and suggested that, since I got the second-most votes (at the state GOP convention), he recommended that they would select me to replace him," said Granzow, who also cast an electoral vote in 2016. "So, that's what I'm doing."

The decision to withdraw as an elector came about because of DeWitt's position as Ernst's regional director, making him technically an affiliate of the Senate and a federal employee. It was determined that this could put him in a sort of constitutional gray area, though there is no law that explicitly forbids this practice and the Constitution is vague on the subject.

Kevin Hall, communications director for Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, said DeWitt stepped aside due to "a potential conflict related to his job."