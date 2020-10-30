Dialing in on election, Siouxland students have strong opinions on Trump, Biden

Campaign ads are unavoidable in many platforms, and the presidential race discussions by the teenagers are not only happening in some government classrooms but also hallways.

Bret Glover of West High School is teaching five class sections this fall, primarily American government, in which the election is a prime topic. Glover said having an election is a good motivator for the students to dial in even more into how elections play out.

"The whole country is talking about Donald Trump and Joe Biden right now. The kids are picking this up," he said.

Glover said his goal as a teacher is to keep his personal opinions out of it, and to show pupils how to look into the veracity of campaign claims.

"It is not my job to tell students what to think, but to help them to try to understand why they think what they do. I try to get students to look at both sides of an argument, to see where the other side is coming from," he said.

"I practice civil discourse, which I like to think is the art of disagreeing agreeably."