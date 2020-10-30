Dialing in on election, Siouxland students have strong opinions on Trump, Biden

SIOUX CITY -- For weeks of the summer and into the fall semester, a Woodbury Central High School student has driven a moped with a large blue flag in support of President Donald Trump hung from the back.
Elsewhere, vehicles with stickers in support of the Republican president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are parked in Siouxland school student lots. Some high-schoolers themselves are wearing coronavirus face masks associated their favorite candidates and dialing into the big election battle by viewing TikTok and varying social media posts.
More than that, while they may have viewed the 2016 election with interest when in middle school, the oldest high school pupils can vote this year, by virtue of having turned 18. Among them is Max Braunstein, a senior at East High School in Sioux City.
"I feel like my generation is starting to show up," Braunstein said.
Many national reports have said young people in the 18 to 29 age range are geared up to vote, and nearly 7 million have already done so, which puts the total approaching three times the amount for that age group in 2016.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said Thursday he has no crystal ball to predict how many high school students will vote, but shared that 900 18-year-olds are registered to vote in the county.
Campaign ads are unavoidable in many platforms, and the presidential race discussions by the teenagers are not only happening in some government classrooms but also hallways.
Bret Glover of West High School is teaching five class sections this fall, primarily American government, in which the election is a prime topic. Glover said having an election is a good motivator for the students to dial in even more into how elections play out.
"The whole country is talking about Donald Trump and Joe Biden right now. The kids are picking this up," he said.
Glover said his goal as a teacher is to keep his personal opinions out of it, and to show pupils how to look into the veracity of campaign claims.
"It is not my job to tell students what to think, but to help them to try to understand why they think what they do. I try to get students to look at both sides of an argument, to see where the other side is coming from," he said.
"I practice civil discourse, which I like to think is the art of disagreeing agreeably."
With Trump a "polarizing figure," Glover said, the government class students can become passionate in talking out campaign issues, but it never gets out of hand.
Glover has made voting materials available in his class, and noted some pupils have already voted, but said the sad reality is many seniors who want to vote won't turn 18 until later in the school year.
Chloe Freese is a senior at North High School, who is disappointed she won't turn 18 in time to vote this year.
"If I could vote, I would vote for Trump...He is just so great. His philosophy is what I would vote for," Freese said, adding an example that she supports strict enforcement of immigration policies.
Freese said she doesn't have any classes this fall in which the election is being discussed, but she's fine with that, because observations from social media demonstrate that the North student body leans liberal. She said there is a "stigma" that comes with being conservative in her high school.
"I don't really like doing politics here at school. I think people here are so far left," Freese said. "It is more popular if you don't like Trump."
Freese likes to educate herself on the election at times by reading through Reddit chains, but more so by doing Google searches of topics, where she takes cautions to look for reputable sources, such as the Washington Post.
Braunstein says he enjoyed voting early Monday at Long Lines Family Rec Center in Sioux City, since "it fit my schedule to beat the crowd," and expects he'll keep doing that every election cycle.
"It wasn't very busy, the poll workers were very kind. It was a good experience," he said.
Braunstein wouldn't say who he voted for, but said he leans to the liberal side. He said he became politically attuned this summer, in the days when there was a large national debate over actions by police following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.
"It was, for me, finally seeing the true nature of systemic racism," Braunstein said. "That made me realize this issue may not be about me, but it is mine all the same."
Braunstein said he's been glad to see teens get involved beyond voting, but also with signing petitions, contacting members of Congress and donating to candidates and causes they like. He said the views of fellow East students seem split on Biden and Trump, and he's never seen discussions get heated.
Braunstein has a course, Advanced Placement Government, in which the election has been widely discussed, and the topic has also popped up in his Sociology and Western Civilization classes.
He praised government teacher Jacob Novosad for keeping students updated on the key national issues that have informed the big election, including the October discussions that led to the quick placement of Amy Coney Barrett on the U.S. Supreme Court, to fill the opening created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
West's Glover said the election day will be notable in the class, but he thinks the day after will be more important.
"The important lesson that day will be to continue to practice civil discourse," Glover said.
"Every four years, there will be a winner and a loser. We have to get back to working together."
