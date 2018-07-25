SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Dickinson County leaders are trying to block contaminated soil from an oil spill in Lyon County from entering a landfill near the Iowa Great Lakes.
As part of its cleanup of a train derailment that sent 160,000 gallons of crude into floodwaters near Doon last month, BNSF Railway is replacing topsoil in nearby farm fields. The contaminated soil is being trucked to the Dickinson County Landfill three miles east of Arnolds Parks. The landfill, owned and operated by managed by Waste Management, has a nationwide contract with BNSF Railway and permits to accept hazardous materials.
The Dickinson County board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to send a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other state officials, expressing their concerns about highly toxic soil being buried in the landfill.
"We want it stopped. We don't want it delivered anymore," Dickinson County Supervisor Mardi Allen said Wednesday. Allen represents the part of the county where the landfill is located, along 190th Street, also known as County Road A-31.
Dickinson County Board Chairman Bill Leupold, of Spirit Lake, said he hopes to get a prompt response from Reynolds and other state officials. Leupold said he worries about the proximity of the landfill to East Lake Okoboji and other waterways.
"Put the brakes on this, find out what we are dealing with. We want to know what we are fighting, what is in it...I'd like to get some chemical lab to test this," Leupold said.
Waste Management on June 26 requested a variance to a 2016 permit issued by DNR that would allow the landfill to bury untreated petroleum contaminated soil, according to a document posted on the county's website, In a June 27 response, Michael Smith, a DNR environmental engineer, said the variance had been approved.
Allen said one reason Waste Management chose the Dickinson County landfill was because it has a composite and rubber lining.
BNSF's 110-unit train was transporting about 58,000 barrels of crude from western Canada to Stroud, Oklahoma for ConocoPhillips when it derailed on June 22. Of the 32 tanker cars that left the tracks, 10 were compromised and leaked about 160,000 gallons of heavy crude.
Most of the spill was contained to a small triangular area between the tracks and two roads, Garfield Avenue and 270th Street, about one mile south of the small Lyon County town of Doon. The floodwaters washed some oil through farm fields into the Little Rock River, a tributary of the larger Rock River.
BNSF is continuing to clean up the rural site under oversight of the EPA and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. A berm was built around the stacked cars to keep any additional leaking oil from entering the flood plain.
Allen said several people spoke at the Dickinson County supervisors' meeting Tuesday, and other members of the public have weighed in on the landfill issue.
"The emails are definitely emails of concern," Allen said.
Another letter on the Dickinson County website, from a representative of U.S. Rep. Steve King's office, said decisions about the landfill lie with state and not federal authorities. King represents the 39-county 4th District, which includes both Lyon and Dickinson counties.