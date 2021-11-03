DICKINSON COUNTY RESULTS: Danders, Mau Andres, Mendenhall win Okoboji council seats

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Dickinson County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Milford

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Okoboji

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Dan Sanders: 158

Julie Mau Andres: 142

Walter Mendenhall: 130

Kae Hoppe: 93

Orleans

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Benjamin H Radcliffe: 68

Keith Ostrum: 62

Stanley Gable: 61

Eric L Anderson: 49

Superior

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Debra Coleman: 10

Mark D Campbell: 10

Michael S Smith: 8

Write-in: 2

Jacob Hathcock-Shetler: 0

Terril

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Austin Fairchild: 56

Jeri L Nissen: 51

Scot Timothy Matthews: 26

Write-in: 1

West Okoboji

Mayor

Craig Miner: 68

Barbara Ann Lynch: 28

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mike Paxton: 73

Darlene Powers: 46

Robert Hein: 34

Kristopher Kneen: 19

Harris-Lake Park school board

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Lisa Taber Carstensen: 107

Jeffrey L Jacobsma: 64

Graettinger-Terril school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Mathew Hanson: 56

Rowaida Lair: 30

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.