alert top story

DICKINSON COUNTY RESULTS: Danders, Mau Andres, Mendenhall win Okoboji council seats

Okoboji

This sign welcomes visitors to the Dickinson County city of Okoboji on Highway 71.

 Tim Gallagher, Sioux City Journal

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Dickinson County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Milford

Mayor 

Write-in: still to come 

Okoboji

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Dan Sanders: 158

Julie Mau Andres: 142

Walter Mendenhall: 130

Kae Hoppe: 93

Orleans

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Benjamin H Radcliffe: 68

Keith Ostrum: 62

Stanley Gable: 61

Eric L Anderson: 49

Superior

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Debra Coleman: 10

Mark D Campbell: 10

Michael S Smith: 8

Write-in: 2

Jacob Hathcock-Shetler: 0 

Terril

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Austin Fairchild: 56

Jeri L Nissen: 51

Scot Timothy Matthews: 26

Write-in: 1

West Okoboji

Mayor 

Craig Miner: 68

Barbara Ann Lynch: 28

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mike Paxton: 73

Darlene Powers: 46

Robert Hein: 34

Kristopher Kneen: 19

Harris-Lake Park school board

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Lisa Taber Carstensen: 107

Jeffrey L Jacobsma: 64

Graettinger-Terril school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Mathew Hanson: 56

Rowaida Lair: 30

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

