DICKINSON COUNTY RESULTS: Danders, Mau Andres, Mendenhall win Okoboji council seats

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Dickinson County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.
Milford
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
Okoboji
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Dan Sanders: 158
Julie Mau Andres: 142
Walter Mendenhall: 130
Kae Hoppe: 93
Orleans
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Benjamin H Radcliffe: 68
Keith Ostrum: 62
Stanley Gable: 61
Eric L Anderson: 49
Superior
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Debra Coleman: 10
Mark D Campbell: 10
Michael S Smith: 8
Write-in: 2
Jacob Hathcock-Shetler: 0
Terril
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Austin Fairchild: 56
Jeri L Nissen: 51
Scot Timothy Matthews: 26
Write-in: 1
West Okoboji
Mayor
Craig Miner: 68
Barbara Ann Lynch: 28
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mike Paxton: 73
Darlene Powers: 46
Robert Hein: 34
Kristopher Kneen: 19
Harris-Lake Park school board
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Lisa Taber Carstensen: 107
Jeffrey L Jacobsma: 64
Graettinger-Terril school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Mathew Hanson: 56
Rowaida Lair: 30
