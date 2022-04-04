Director says regional tourism bureau making 'great strides'

SIOUX CITY -- Kristi Franz told the Sioux City Council Monday that the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB) has built a "really strong foundation" over the past six months.

The SCRCVB, which does business as Explore Sioux City, focuses on bringing in new events and marketing Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.

"We think that we've been making great strides in being able to promote Sioux City as a destination for not just sports and events, but for your leisure traveler," said Franz, the SCRCVB's executive director. "We are really wanting to focus on helping the hotels get that Sunday through Thursday business that they've really been missing over these last two years."

Franz said a second employee was added to search for proposals and requests for events, as well as work with event coordinators to bring events to the city.

"We have hired an agency of record for marketing. That agency is helping us with brand identification, strategy development, collateral creation and media planning," Franz said during her presentation to the council. "That's let us kind of come up with a better idea of who's coming here, why they're coming here and how we can market to get more people into town."

Franz noted that the SCRCVB has established and re-established relationships with state stakeholders, including the Iowa Tourism Office. She said the bureau continues to collaborate with the Western Iowa Tourism Region, the Travel Federation of Iowa, and Iowa Travel Industry Partners. According to Franz, these partnerships have allowed the SCRCVB to find out where tourists to Siouxland are coming from, where they're staying, which days of the week they're visiting, and what how much they're spending.

"They're taking industry averages and being able to give us some good data so we can say this event brought in this amount of economic impact for our community. That's been very helpful," said Franz, who said some of the statistics are based on mobile phones pinging cellphone towers as visitors move around.

Franz said 665,594 unique visitors to Sioux City were recorded in 2019. She said individuals traveled an average of 169 miles to Sioux City, mostly for daytrips. The number of unique visitors jumped to 921,543 in 2020 and to 1,282,636 in 2021, according to Franz.

"Just from 2020 and the pandemic, we've gone up an additional 361,000 unique visits to the Siouxland area. Just this data alone will help us to be able to target our marketing," she said.

Franz said the SCRCVB provided about $30,000 in financial support was provided for the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship, NAIA Women's Basketball Championship, Heartland States Basketball Championship and the Siouxland Showdown. She said the Siouxland Showdown, Heartland States Basketball Championship and NAIA Women's Basketball Championship, which were held between Feb. 26 and March 22, had more than a $7 million total economic impact on the region.

"These events, they don't just have a one-time impact, it's long-lasting," she said.

Franz said the SCRCVB submitted eight requests for proposals for events in the past six months. The bureau was awarded five of those, is awaiting word on two, and was not awarded one.

"We had a state association that confirmed with us today that they are bringing their annual conference here next year, but we can't announce that until they announce it at their meeting this summer," she said.

Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.

In September, the council authorized the city to make two $100,000 payments to the SCRCVB on Oct. 1 of 2021 and 2022.

