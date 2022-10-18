District 2: Robert Clements

Age: 71

Address: P.O. Box 198, Elmwood

Occupation: Banker, insurance agent, tax preparer

Political party: Republican

Website: None

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I have worked as a community banker, insurance agent and income tax preparer for 40 years. My career was devoted to helping families, farmers and businesses prosper in good times and bad. My financial experience helps me advocate on issues that impact families’ own budgets. I have volunteered with several community organizations. I am a good listener, work well with others, and have run meetings diplomatically. I would be honored to serve Legislative District 2 the next four years.

Why do you want to be a state senator?

As a small-town banker and small business owner, I've seen the negative impact government spending and high taxes have on our economy. I am running for re-election to continue the work I have done the last six years. I will continue to use my business experience to help provide more tax relief, balance our budget without raising taxes and grow our local economy. I will continue to be a commonsense conservative in the Legislature.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

The top issue I hear about from voters is property taxes. Our high property taxes hurt homeowners and farmers throughout our district. Last session, I voted for the bill that will fund more property tax relief, lower income tax rates and exempt Social Security benefits from state income tax. I will continue to support election security and funding for career education to increase our skilled workforce.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

The Nebraska Constitution Article III Section 11, in reference to the Legislature, states: “the yeas and nays of the members on any question shall, at the desire of any one of them, be entered on the journal. All votes shall be viva voce.” Secret votes violate our Constitution and Nebraskans have a constitutional right to know how each senator votes. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and I support voting for leaders with a roll call vote.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

I would support legislation to limit elective abortion earlier than the current 20-week ban. I would support exceptions for medical emergencies threatening the mother, IVF procedures and ectopic pregnancy procedures. I would not oppose an exception for rape and incest if there was a police report filed and a time limit. I do not support criminal liability for the mother or felony prosecution of the doctor.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

Nebraska’s concealed carry law places an undue burden on the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners and needs revising. Nebraska Constitution Article I, Section 1, states "All persons have … the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home and others, … and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed." I would support fewer permit requirements, but I would not oppose a limited safety training provision.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

I don’t look to the governor for my legislative priorities. I tend to bring bills which solve problems that help individuals and small businesses by cutting government red tape and overreach. I try not to bring bills that would grow government bureaucracy.