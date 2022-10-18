District 24: Jana Hughes

Age: 51

Address: 1825 Deer Run Drive, Seward

Occupation: Group exercise instructor at Fallbrook YMCA, substitute teacher at Seward Public Schools

Political party: Republican

What experiences qualify you for this office?

* Working as an engineering consultant (going into companies and having to quickly get to know the workers and systems and then implement solutions).

* Growing up on a dairy farm and I am still part of Luebbe farms today.

* Related to Hughes Brothers Manufacturing and seeing the economic impact it has.

* Serving on the Seward Public School board.

* Serving as the chair for the Legacy Fund of Seward County - COVID Relief.

* Serving on the Seward Wellness Center committee.

Why do you want to be a state senator?

I am running for the Legislature because District 24 is a very special place to live, work and raise a family. I want to do what I can to keep it that way for the future generations. I think it needs to be people that have lived in this state/district for a long time that should represent us. I am not a politician and have no desire to climb a political ladder.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

* Finding greater solutions to relieve some of the high property tax burden many families face and addressing how we fund our schools.

* Reliable, affordable and accessible broadband to everyone. This is necessary to keep people in our state as well as attracting others to come.

* Ensuring that we have good legislation that doesn’t create more barriers or mandates to individuals or entities.

* Supporting local control as much as possible.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

I do not have a problem with people knowing who I vote for in the election of committee chairmen and chairwomen. I believe that transparency is an important ideal that keeps government responsive to the needs and will of the people it represents. I do understand the hard feelings and polarization that could occur if voting would be open.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

I am pro-life and would support legislation accordingly.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

I will support constitutional carry. The Second Amendment is very clear on this.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

It depends what the governor’s agenda is. I will support what LD24’s priorities are and what is in the best interest of my district and Nebraska.