District 28: Jane Raybould

Age: 64 on Nov. 1

Address: 3015 S. 20th St.

Occupation: Owner, vice president and director of Buildings & Equipment, B&R Stores Inc. and Lincoln City Council member, 2015-current

Political party: Democrat

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I have the government and business expertise to work effectively from Day One. I am an independent business owner and job creator of the largest independent grocery operator in our state. For almost 12 years as a Lancaster County Commissioner and now as a City Council member, I have been honored to serve the people of Legislative District 28 where I was born and raised. I am a trusted leader who is pro-business, pro-neighborhoods and pro-community.

Why do you want to be a state senator?

I’m running for this office because I love public service. I am dedicated to making a positive difference in my community and to keep our state moving forward.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

I plan to use my government and business experience to focus on the cost burden the state has shifted to our taxpayers by addressing the underfunding of public education, the overcrowding in our penitentiary and the need for criminal justice reforms. I will advocate for responsible tax policies that reflect our Nebraska values by restoring state aid to cities and counties and advocating environmental resiliency and conservancy.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

I do not support this rule change. Doing so breaks with the unique tradition of selecting our committee chairs without fear or reprisal. No one should have fealty to a party. Our responsibility is to the constituents we represent and to the betterment of our state. Open discussions, integral to the nonpartisan history in our unicameral, would be restricted by one party. If the rules were changed, voices of working families and the most vulnerable would not be represented.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

I support the current restrictions in place that allow safe and legal abortions to continue in our state. I am a pro-choice Catholic and I live my faith. Government has no business making personal and private decisions for families that should be informed by their physician’s advice, their own faith and what is in the best interest of their own family.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

I do not support an expansion and further proliferation of guns in our state that jeopardizes families’ safety as well as the safety of our law enforcement. Permits and training are essential. The majority of Nebraskans want commonsense gun safety measures and I am with them.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

I am an open-minded, business-minded elected official that has shown independence and a commonsense approach to crafting good policy while bringing together all the stakeholders. I look forward to working with the governor and my colleagues in a cooperative and collaborative process.