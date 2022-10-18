District 28: Roy Christensen

Age: 63

Address: 820 Cottonwood Drive

Occupation: Audiologist

Political party: Republican

What experiences qualify you for this office?

My core belief is that those in office should see themselves as public servants. I spent my first two years on the Lincoln City Council learning how to be a public servant and how government service works. Early on I spent two years working in Chile. Until you have lived in another country, it’s hard to fully appreciate how wonderful America is. Because I’ve also lived in other states, I appreciate the effectiveness of our one-house nonpartisan state Legislature.

Why do you want to be a state senator?

During my two terms as a Lincoln city councilman, I watched as our tax dollars left Lincoln to go to other communities. I think this happens because Lincoln’s representatives in the unicameral are often viewed as elitist and therefore Lincoln rarely gets important committee assignments or chairmanships. I do business throughout the state and believe I can communicate effectively with other state senators to help Lincoln get the tax dollars we deserve.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

Making sure Lincoln gets our fair share of tax dollars, especially making sure our bypass gets completed.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

I believe that setting our Legislature up as a nonpartisan body was brilliant and differentiates us from other legislative bodies. I believe in putting people before politics and secret ballots ensure we are more likely to have legislative members voting for what is right as opposed to what is politic. Currently the state constitution prohibits secret ballots, so that would require a constitutional change.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

I believe in the rights of every individual to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That includes individuals who don’t yet have a voice. I do not believe abortion should be used for convenience or contraception. Abortion should remain legal if the life of the mother is at stake.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

I support the Second Amendment. I was raised in a family that respected firearms and was trained early in their use. I received additional firearms training in the military and believe that if somebody carries a firearm, it is their responsibility to be trained in its safe use.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

I have always supported doing the right thing over the political thing. While on the City Council I was the council member who crossed the aisle most often, whenever it was the right thing to do. I would do the same in the state Legislature.