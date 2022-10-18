District 46: Danielle Conrad

Age: 45

Address: 3818 Dudley St.

Occupation: Attorney

Political party: Democrat

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and 2010 serving eight years on the Appropriations Committee. As a testament to my leadership and good relationships across the political spectrum I was selected to serve on the Committee on Committees, Legislative Performance Audit, Retirement Systems, Redistricting Committee, and chaired the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Task Force. If honored to be elected again I would have the second most seniority in the Legislature to help deliver more for our community.

Why do you want to be a state senator?

As a mom, wife, attorney and former state senator I was concerned about the direction of our politics. I believe my knowledge, experience and relationships can make a positive difference. I will work hard to bring down the temperature, keep an open mind and find common ground to ensure balanced policy results for families and businesses. Government cannot be the answer to all challenges, but it should be a positive partner in keeping our economy and quality of life strong.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

Tools to help working families succeed, tools to help small businesses succeed, and a strong public education pre-K through college.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

I strongly support our nonpartisan unicameral Legislature because it is a generational point of pride and because it works as a model of good governance compared to the partisan dysfunction that cripples our sister states and federal government. Legislative leaders have always been selected under a process that ensures the best candidate wins without regard to partisan pressure. That process should continue. I do not support rules changes that would weaken or dismantle our nonpartisan unicameral Legislature.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

I do not support abortion bans or additional restrictions. The decision about whether to have a child is a private matter that belongs with Nebraskans and their doctors. I have led the fight to protect reproductive rights as a state senator and civil rights attorney. I know the issues, process and rules to hold the line. I have worked to successfully expand child care, prenatal care and family planning services, raised wages and doubled funding for the Every Woman Matters program.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

I believe in robust individual civil rights and liberties. I also believe no right is absolute and support commonsense regulations to advance our shared public safety goals, such as permit requirements and training.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

I believe in a strong separation of powers to ensure checks and balances and deliver sound policy results. I have always worked independently to set my priorities and legislative agenda. If honored to be elected again I am excited to collaborate with my colleagues and the next governor on workforce development, child care, education, infrastructure and health care. I will always be a strong champion for our nonpartisan Legislature and for individual civil rights.