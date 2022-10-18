District 46: James Michael Bowers

Age: 34

Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave.

Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner

Political party: Democrat

What experiences qualify you for this office?

In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.

Why do you want to be a state senator?

Serving on the Lincoln City Council during the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strong leadership in elected office. We need people in the Legislature who have worked on the front lines and can bring that experience to policy making. As a school social worker, I’ve seen firsthand how Nebraska needs to improve access to health care, defend our public schools, keep children safe and protect seniors.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

My priorities will be lowering property taxes, improving access to health care, defending public schools and fighting for working families, children and seniors. I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by Lincoln’s firefighters, Lincoln’s teachers and Lincoln’s police officers because of my track record of getting things done.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

The rules should not change. Changing the rules to fit one party is not what Nebraskans want. It’s no secret that our nation is becoming more polarized. By keeping the Nebraska Legislature nonpartisan we are holding to our value of people over party. Nebraskans want to see their elected officials putting time and energy into fighting for them, not a political party.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

Abortion should remain legal. We do not need additional laws to limit access to reproductive health care. I have been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Associates of the Heartland and will protect health care access for women in our state.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

Permits and gun safety training are commonsense measures that prevent accidental shootings and protect law enforcement.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

Independent. Nebraskans expect their elected officials to fight for them, not for the governor. I have a solid track record of finding bipartisan solutions while fighting for north Lincoln. Nebraskans want leaders, not followers.