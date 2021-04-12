District Health working to get college students vaccinated against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme told the Sioux City Council Monday that COVID-19 vaccination efforts are now aimed at getting college students inoculated before they leave campus for the summer.

"Tomorrow, we'll be out at Morningside College getting students. Then, we're also looking at setting something up with Western Iowa Tech. I understand Siouxland Community Health Center went to Briar Cliff University or is going there," he said.

Grieme said District Health was hoping to be allocated 400 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis, but he said that has since been suspended in the wake of a manufacturing "snafu."

"Mercy (Occupational Health) and Siouxland Community Health Center have picked up the majority of the larger employers in the community. They've been out there to reach those. And, some of those actually requested the two-dose Pfizer, as opposed to the Johnson & Johnson," Grieme said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grieme said District Health's next focus is 16- to 18-year-olds, who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.