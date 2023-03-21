SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by approving its consent agenda on Monday, awarded a $62,501 grant and green-lighted a service contract with Downtown Partners to assist with lighting improvements on Fourth Street.

Downtown Partners is an organization that promotes business interests in the historic core of the city. Its comprehensive lighting plan is focused on safely directing pedestrians to their downtown destinations.

One of the projects within the plan includes the replacement of the tops of 71 decorative black lighting fixtures located along Fourth Street, from Iowa to Water streets. The poles are currently maintained by the city.

The enhancement to the tops will send needed light onto the sidewalks, making navigation safer and easier for residents and visitors, according to city documents. The documents state that new tops have been fabricated and tested by a local company.

The total project cost is $142,000. Downtown Partners will fund the remaining $79,499, according to the documents. The project is expected to be completed or before December 31.

