Due to coronavirus, Woodbury County auditor encourages people to vote by mail in special election

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns about the possible community spread of coronavirus, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill wants people to vote by mail instead of in person in the upcoming April 14 county special election.

Gill in a Tuesday press conference said voting in person could push a lot of people into close contact, so he recommends mailing in ballots instead.

"I want everybody to vote from home," Gill said.

"We've got to protect the precinct staff and voting officials and the people themselves."

Gill said the Woodbury County Courthouse, a longstanding traditional place for voting, won't be open for balloting in the April election, in part because restricted access to the building is about to begin. There will only be two polling places, one in Sioux City and one in a rural area.

Those will be at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., in Sioux City, and the Woodbury County Public Safety Building, in Climbing Hill, but Gill prefers people not use those options.