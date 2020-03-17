Due to coronavirus, Woodbury County auditor encourages people to vote by mail in special election

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns about the possible community spread of coronavirus, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill wants people to vote by mail instead of in person in the upcoming April 14 county special election.
Gill in a Tuesday press conference said voting in person could push a lot of people into close contact, so he recommends mailing in ballots instead.
"I want everybody to vote from home," Gill said.
"We've got to protect the precinct staff and voting officials and the people themselves."
Gill said the Woodbury County Courthouse, a longstanding traditional place for voting, won't be open for balloting in the April election, in part because restricted access to the building is about to begin. There will only be two polling places, one in Sioux City and one in a rural area.
Those will be at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., in Sioux City, and the Woodbury County Public Safety Building, in Climbing Hill, but Gill prefers people not use those options.
"We are trying to dissuade then from doing that, so they are not standing in line with each other," Gill said.
Gill's office will mail out forms to every registered voter so they can request mail ballots, if desired. He said special elections routinely have low voting turnout in the range of 10 percent, but added that the mass mailing reminder might push voting turnout higher.
Ohio called off its presidential primary just hours before Tuesday polls were set to open, an 11th-hour decision the governor said was necessary to prevent further fueling the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.
For the Woodbury County contest, two people have qualified to be on the ballot, after special nominating conventions by the county parties put forward Justin Wright, a Republican who is a Sioux City School District teacher, and Tim Kacena, a Democratic state representative from Sioux City.
They are vying for the District 2 seat, which has been vacant since former supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned two months ago over residency issues. Any independent candidate who is not from the two major political parties can also file nomination papers, via a petition holding 250 signatures, by March 25.
The winner of the April 14 election will fill out the remainder of Taylor's four-year term, which runs through the end of 2022.