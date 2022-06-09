Dumkrieger, Bittinger advance, vie for Woodbury County Board seat

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic nominee Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger advanced Tuesday to a fall showdown for open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, defeated Maria Rundquist, 55% to 44%, for the Democratic nomination for District 2. Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, ran unopposed Tuesday for the GOP nomination. The seat is held by Republican Justin Wright, who decided not to seek another term.

"I'm thrilled with this win and I'm going to shake things up," Dumkrieger said Tuesday night. "I'm going to make sure rural voters are represented and have the services they need without having to beg and plead. I am going to be available to everyone and when I say, 'Holler if you need something,' I mean it."

Bittinger said he was pleased with the turnout for Tuesday's election, and is looking forward to the next five months of the race, speaking with community members and hearing their concerns and issues.

The Republican said he has not yet had the chance to meet Dumkrieger, but looks forward to doing so.

Born in Onawa, Iowa and raised in Soldier, Iowa, Dumkrieger earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University. He is an art teacher in the the Lawton-Bronson school district.

The Woodbury Democratic Party Chair since 2016, Dumkrieger received the Bob Creech Award for Outstanding County Chairman from the Iowa Democratic Party in 2018.

Dumkrieger said he decided to run for the board of supervisors after seeing graduates leave Woodbury County for better jobs elsewhere. He said the county needs a growing and more diversified economy.

Mental health in the community is Dumkrieger’s top priority. He said the county needs well-funded mental health programs to prevent crime, more than a new jail to house inmates.

“Preventing crime before it happens also prevents victims,” he said. “Every person that can receive help before a crime is committed or a relapse occurs prevents unimaginable ripples in mental health and trauma throughout our community.”

Bittinger has lived in Sioux City for the past eight years with his wife and three children. He is originally from Wadsworth, Ohio and attended Southeast University in Lakeland, Florida for degrees in communication and pastoral ministry.

He has never run for an elected position. Now that his children are older, he said he has the time to do his part and serve in the democracy.

Bittinger said he is running for the board of supervisors because he likes to serve others and be involved with the community to make a difference.

There are a few concerns he wants to focus on, such as staying within the board's constitutional bounds and staying prudent in financial decisions. He also wants to ensure people have individual freedom, not more restrictions.

He is less focused on issues he wants to address, and more on what concerns the county staff and community bring forward.

His goal is to address issues and they arise, learn about them and plan for the long-term implications.

"The things we should be addressing really should be coming from some of our department leaders and the employees, they know what's going on," he said.

