Dumkrieger not seeking re-lection Woodbury democratic party chair

SIOUX CITY – Jeremy Dumkrieger announced Thursday he will not seek re-election for chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party.

Dumkrieger has served as the chair for six years. He recently ran for election on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors but lost to republican challenger Dan Bittinger.

The Washington County Democratic Party is holding officer elections on February 22 and Dumkrieger said it is time for him to “support a new chair with a new perspective.”

Dumkrieger was first elected in 2017 and served three, two-year terms.

“I've had the opportunity to work with a countless number of amazing people, received a world-class hands-on education in American politics, and fought on the right side of history in the fight against Donald Trump,” he said in a news release.

Born in Onawa, Iowa, and raised in Soldier, Iowa, Dumkrieger earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University. He is an art teacher. He received the Bob Creech Award for Outstanding County Chairman from the Iowa Democratic Party in 2018.

During his time as chair, Dumkrieger had advocated for well-funded county mental health programs to prevent crime, rather than seeing people with mental illness wind up in jail.

Dumkrieger ran in the recent election for the open district 2 position on the board of supervisors. He received 10,504 votes or 38 percent of the votes.