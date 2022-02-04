During South Sioux City stop, Nebraska Republican Brett Lindstrom stakes claim on experience in governor's race

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Since July 2021, Nebraska state Sen. Brett Lindstrom (R-Omaha) has been crisscrossing the state's 93 counties in a red Chevy truck and talking to voters about how he would be the best person to lead the next generation if he were elected governor in 2022. On Friday afternoon, that heavy-duty vehicle brought Lindstrom and his campaign to The Don's Sports Bar & Grill in South Sioux City.

Lindstrom, a fifth generation Nebraskan who's been in the legislature for eight years, said part of what influenced his run in the first place was that the closer he got to the end of his term limit the more he felt as though he could still do a lot to help the state.

"There's a lot of issues that are facing the state right now," Lindstrom said in the restaurant's billiard area. "And that's why I'm in the race: To make sure Nebraska is put on the right track and remains competitive for years to come."

One issue Lindstrom said is important to him is phasing out Nebraska's tax on Social Security which he has said would benefit an estimated 325,000 retirees in the state. Lindstrom would like to see the tax ended by 2025 while lawmakers originally adopted a slower course that would eliminate it by 2030. On a separate economic front, Lindstrom's also proud of working to secure tuition waivers for Nebraska firefighters who go to the University of Nebraska, a Nebraska state college or community college.

In 2018, Lindstrom pushed a bill that took aim at the opioid crisis in Nebraska by requiring doctors and other prescribers to educate patients getting opioid prescriptions about the dangers of addiction. That year, Nebraska providers wrote 50.6 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons (per the National Institute on Drug Abuse).

And as it relates to the state's 45,000-plus farms, Lindstrom said he's a strong supporter of agricultural issues and has awards from Nebraska cooperatives, as well as legislation, to prove it. "Agriculture is the number one economic driver in the state of Nebraska. And it'll be the job of the governor to continue to promote those agricultural issues and and open up different trade routes and trade expansion throughout the globe."

At present, the website Ballotpedia lists six candidates on the Republican side of the 2022 governor's race in Nebraska. In a crowded field, Lindstrom says he is distinguished by his experience.

"Being able to take an idea and actually turn it into law or maneuver through the legislature. I, by far, have the most experience in doing that," Lindstrom said.

Bolstering his legislative know-how are all the conversations he's had since he entered the race.

"Those conversations have gone really well no matter where I've gone because I think sometimes people come out and politicians want to say the right thing or do the right thing. I just come out and say here's here's my plan."

