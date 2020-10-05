Early voting begins robustly in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The set-up in the satellite voting center in Sioux City on the first day of early voting in Iowa not only had a pile of “I voted early” stickers, but also plastic barriers between workers and voters, hand sanitizer and face masks for people who don’t bring them as required.
Those latter items were added out of the realities of voting happening Monday in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The day marked the beginning of voting not only in Iowa but also Nebraska.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill set up one satellite polling place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center, which will be open weekdays through the end of October. As the doors opened at 8 a.m., 20 people were waiting, and 70 had voted by 10 a.m., county deputy commissioner of elections Steve Hofmeyer said.
"There were people lined up and ready to go," Hofmeyer said.
Within a half hour more, a few dozen people filed in to vote, taking the number to 100 well before noon. Several Sioux City residents said they liked getting their voting done early.
"We just decided it would be easier, for convenience reasons. I have the day off," Barb Jerome said.
Jerome said this was the first time she's voted early in person, and one factor that moved her to take that step was the coronavirus and the desire to avoid any potentially long voting lines in four weeks on election day.
"We don't want to wait in line on Nov. 3," she said.
Woodbury County tallied its 71st death attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday. As of of midday Monday, there have been 5,968 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.
Support Local Journalism
Last week, Gill said roughly 30 schools and community centers will be the places where Woodbury County voters can cast ballots in person on election day.
30 schools and community centers will be the places where Woodbury County voters can cast ballots in person in the Nov. 3 election.
Hieu Nguyen, 25, of Sioux City, said he was voting early for the second time, after doing that in 2018 as well.
"Early voting is a lot better, so we don't feel rushed," Nguyen said, especially since he is among so many people who already know who they plan to vote for.
Todd Tripp, of Sioux City, said he "wanted to make sure my vote counted, so I wanted to get it in there."
Gill said he anticipates the majority of votes, perhaps up to 24,000, will be cast by mail in this election. Tripp said it has been problematic that President Donald Trump has criticized the possibility of fraud in mail voting, saying those comments are designed by Trump to drive down voting and increase his chances of defeating Joe Biden.
"There is nothing wrong with mail-in voting," Tripp said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.