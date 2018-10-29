SIOUX CITY -- With just a week before the Nov. 6 election, Republicans hold a slight edge over Democrats in early voting in Woodbury County, according to local data.
Through Monday, voters registered as Republicans had cast 4,498 ballots, or about 43 percent, compared to 4,288, or about 41 percent, for registered Democrats.
Democrats have slightly more room to grow their early voter total, though. Through Sunday, Democrats had requested 6,200 absentee ballots, returning them at a rate of 68 percent. Republicans had asked for 6,306 ballots and had returned 71 percent of them.
As usual, independent voters could decide the outcome of races. About 15 percent of ballots, or 1,609, had been cast by voters with no party affiliation.
The totals include absentee ballots that have been requested and returned and people voting in person at the counter at the county auditor’s office in Sioux City or at a satellite voting location.
Early votes by Democratic voters are up this year compared to the last midterm election in 2014, while Republican early votes are slightly down. Through the first nine days in 2014, GOP voters had returned 4,633 ballots, compared to 3,981 for Democrats and 1,747 for all others.
Overall, the total early votes processed in Woodbury County this year is nearly identical to the 2014 pace, 10,348 to 10,361. But an apples-to-apples comparison is not possible because a 2017 law shortened the number of early voting days from 40 to 29, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill pointed out. The number of ballots requested so far this year is slightly higher than at the same point in 2014, however, Gill said.
Early voting in Iowa started Oct. 8, and continues through the close of business Monday. Oct. 27 was the deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their homes.
"We also want to remind voters to that the absentee ballot must be postmarked the day before the election (Nov. 5) or be hand delivered to our office before the polls close in order to count. If they lost their absentee ballot, a voter can still go to the polls and vote," Gill said.
This year's ballot in Woodbury County will include races for governor, several statewide offices and Iowa's 4th District, as well as contests for the state Legislature, two county supervisor seats and some other local races.